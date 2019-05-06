TEDx Hilton Head: Spreading Ideas Worth Sharing on May 11

Some of Hilton Head Island and Bluffton’s best-known personalities will speak at the next TEDxHiltonHead event, which shares ideas worth spreading. The theme is “Reinvention” for the short, powerful talks on May 11 at SoundWaves Performing Arts Center. Twenty inspiring local and regional speakers will present. Registration starts at 8:15 a.m. Program is 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $75, includes presentations, continental breakfast and catered lunch. Get tickets at http://bit.ly/tedxhhi2019 .

2019 SPEAKER LINE UP

JOSEPH ARNEGGER

Artist; Ringling College of Art & Design; Founder, SARTQ, Sarasota Artist Collective; Exhibit designer and curator

KAAN CIVICI

Turkish émigré; dishwasher; waiter; Story-teller; non-English speaker turned virtual English teacher to Turkish children; reading advocate

JEVON DALY

Local writer, author and musician; Lowcountry Boiler; Silicone Sister; Unicorn Meater; Lowcountry lover and songwriter

ERIC ESQUIVEL

President and Publisher, La Isla magazine; Community and Latino Advocate; Board Member, Latin American Council of South Carolina

SHEILA FERGUSON

Author; co-founder of Community Journeys; Past President of Women’s Association of Hilton Head Island

JIMI GIBSON

Magician, illusionist, branding and product-launch expert; community advocate; Lowcountry non-profit volunteer

IMELDA GOLDEN

University of South Carolina-Beaufort student studying Communications; lifestyle and self-help blogger; education advocate

DENNIS ITTENBACH

Board certified physical therapist and founder of H.O.P.E Life, Lymphedema, and Rehab Center, and the HOPE Life Cancer Recovery Fund

JUAN CARLOS JIMINEZ

Owner, Ta-ca-ron; Professor; Mathematician; Marine Biologist; Cuban émigré; Cigar Factory operator; wine aficionado

JILL JOHNS

Owner of Jill Johns International; co-host of The Pause Button 2.0 podcast; recipient of “America’s Small Business Champions” award by SCORE

DR. WAYNE JOHNSON

Board certified physician; founder of Hilton Head Health & Wellness Associates and its 14 health-related subsidiaries

TRICIA MIKOUCHI

Degree in Sociology and Masters in Organizational Behavior; Twenty years raising a child with Multiple Personalities

ELIZABETH MILLEN

Founder, Millen Publishing Group, LLC; owner and publisher, Pink Magazine and Paisley Magazine; Women’s advocate

SHIRLEY (PEACHES) PETERSON

Chair, Mitchelville Preservation Project; Vice Chair, Coastal Discovery Museum; Women in Philanthropy Advisory Board

ERIN RISIUS, MA, LPC

Kinesiologist; health psychology specialist; wellness counselor; health educator at Hilton Head Health

FRANK ROBERTS

Founder, Lady’s Island Oysters; South Carolina oyster industry pioneer; oyster seed (spat) provider; Coastal ecosystem advocate; former Marine

EMRA SMITH

Founder and CEO, International School of Story; EBW2020 collaborator and Chief Engagement Officer; business executive and life coach

JANE CARSON SANDLER

Golden State Killer survivor; Author, Frozen in Fear: The True Story of Surviving the Shadows of Death; Former US Air Force Nurse Corps

HARRY WILLIAMS

Mayor of Hardeeville; public servant in local, city, and county governments as councilman, council president, and Mayor; business executive

BEA WRAY

Co-founder, Millennial Women Network; former Executive Director, The Creative Coast; past Chair, Forbes Books Entrepreneurship Practice Group