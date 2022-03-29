Planning your VISIT

Health and safety are a priority at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. The tournament and the PGA Tour have implemented COVID-19 safety measures. Here’s a snapshot of the guidelines, per its website.

Masks/Face Coverings

Indoors: Per CDC Guidelines, all individuals over the age 2 are encouraged to wear a mask while indoors or in fully enclosed spaces unless actively eating or drinking, or otherwise mandated by state or local law or regulations.

Outdoors: Per CDC Guidelines, fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask outdoors unless otherwise mandated by state or local law or regulations and unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to wear a mask outdoors when they cannot be socially distant or otherwise mandated by state or local law or regulations.



Autographs

The PGA Tour has established the following guidelines:

Autographs can only be obtained at designated Autograph Zones.

On-course autographs are not permitted. This includes, but is not limited to, tees, fairways, greens, and practice areas during practice rounds and tournament rounds.

Weather Policy

Observe on-course scoreboards for weather messages and follow all instructions provided by the tournament, which may include seeking safe shelter or exiting the premises.

In the event of dangerous weather - avoid the following: hilltops/high places; golf carts; temporary structures; trees; wire fencing.

Prior to Arrival

Those who feel ill or who experience symptoms of COVID-19 will not be admitted. Please check your temperature before arrival to confirm you do not have a fever of over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or more. For more information on symptoms and procedures for those experiencing them, please visit the CDC’s website.

Arrival

Upon arrival, each guest must acknowledge that they are not experiencing any symptoms of COVID. Once an admissible result is received, guests will proceed through standard security checks and bag search.

Social Distancing

Be mindful of social distancing while on-site.

Ticketing Admissions

Guests are required to present a valid ticket to enter tournament grounds and may proceed through the gates once a valid scan has been registered. For mobile ticket information, visit rbcheritage.com/spectators#tournament-info

Will Call

Limited will call may be available. Guests are strongly encouraged to distribute tickets, digital or otherwise, in advance of the tournament to minimize will call interaction. For more information, visit the tournament website. Rbcheritage.com

Signage and Guidelines

Failure to comply with any posted or verbal policies may result in consequential action, including expulsion from the tournament grounds.

Onsite Transactions and Payments

Guests are encouraged to “tap-and-go” with their contactless credit card at checkout at applicable events and vendors.

Sanitization

PGA Tour tournaments will have enhanced sanitization protocols in place to ensure all areas are routinely cleaned and sanitized. Sanitization and handwashing are encouraged throughout your time on-site. Guests are permitted to bring their own sanitizer from home.

Feeling Ill On-Site

If you begin to feel ill on-site, please return safely home or seek medical attention at the First Aid Tent.

The Final Putt

Once the final putt drops, please exit the tournament venue safely and patiently.

For complete safety protocols, pgatour.com/know-before-you-go.html

MOBILE DEVICE POLICY:

Devices must be on silent at all times; flash may not be used. Devices may be used to capture video, audio and photos (content) in all areas throughout tournament week. Content may be used for personal purposes (e.g., personal social media); no commercial use. No live streaming or real-time coverage (e.g., no shot-by-shot coverage). Data use (e.g., texting) is permitted in all area. Phone calls allowed in designated areas: The Ultra Club, inside Clubhouse, concessions located at holes 9, 10, 13, 15, 18 and neighborhood roads.

SERG GROUP PROVIDES FOOD FOR CONCESSIONS

The SERG Restaurant Group will provide food for the concessions at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing over the Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines.

The local chain of popular restaurants plans to introduce menu items like a Southern Fried Chicken sandwich, The Godfather Italian Sandwich and an Italian Sausage sandwich.

Nonprofits and civic groups will continue to serve customers at the concession stands and continue to share in profits that amount to tens of thousands of dollars each year. The traditional hot dogs, hamburgers and barbecue sandwiches will be available, but will be supplemented with additional menu items.

PARKING

General Parking at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn: Complimentary parking with motor coach service to and from Harbour Town Marina (approximately a 20-minute ride), 6:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. There is no general spectator parking inside Sea Pines. 70 Honey Horn Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC.

Official Tournament Shuttle from Coligny Beach Parking Lot: Complimentary shuttles to a drop-off near Harbour Town, 6:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Bicycle parking is available in the Coligny Plaza area. Parking is first-come, first-served.

Bicycle Parking at Harbour Town: Complimentary bicycle parking is available inside Sea Pines at the tennis courts next to the Harbour Town Golf Links Clubhouse parking lot. Owners are responsible for locking their bicycles. All cyclists must show a digital ticket or a volunteer badge to be admitted through the gates of Sea Pines.

Designated Parking for People with Disabilities: Designated parking for people with disabilities will be located close to the shuttle loading area at The Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn. Disabled Person Parking Identification Placard must be visible entering the lot. Wheelchair-accessible buses will be available.

Ride Share App & Taxi Policy: During tournament hours the taxi and Ride Share App designated pick-up and drop-off location is The Shops at Sea Pines Center. After hours, taxis and ride shares will pick up at locations around the Harbour Town Golf Links once play ends.

Sources: PGATOUR.COM, RBCHERITAGE.COM