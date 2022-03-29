The field for the 54th RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing is filled with some of the sport’s elite golfers. The contenders looking to dethrone defending champion Stewart Cink include many performers positioned high in the Official World Golf Ranking. Here’s a look at some of the top challengers.

COLLIN MORIKAWA

Height: 5 ft., 9 inch

Weight: 160 pounds

Age: 25

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Career highlights: No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking (as of mid-March). Has earned five victories on the PGA Tour since turning pro in 2019, including his debut at the 2021 Open Championship and the 2020 PGA Championship. Will compete at Harbour Town for the third time after finishing tied for seventh in 2021.

Fun fact: Graduated from Cal in 2019 with a degree in business administration.





DUSTIN JOHNSON

Height: 6 ft. 4 inch

Weight: 190 pounds

Age: 37

Hometown: Columbia, S.C.

Career highlights: Has 24 PGA Tour victories. Won 2020 Masters. Ninth in World Golf Ranking. Will compete for the seventh time at the RBC Heritage.

Fun fact: Grandfather Art Whisnant played basketball at South Carolina and was a three-time all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection in the early 1960s.





MATT FITZPATRICK

Height: 5 ft. 10 ins.

Weight: 155 pounds

Age: 27

Hometown: Sheffield, England

Career highlights: Official World Golf Ranking is No. 25. Joined the PGA Tour in 2020 and has carded two top-10 finishes in 2022 (as of mid-March). Earned a spot in the 2014 RBC Heritage at 19 years old by winning the 2013 U.S. Amateur.

Fun fact: Fan of Sheffield United Football Club.

WEBB SIMPSON

Height: 6 ft. 2 inch

Weight: 185 pounds

Age: 36

Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.

Career highlights: Earned his seventh PGA Tour victory at the 2020 RBC Heritage. Carded seven top-20 finishes in his 12 starts at Harbour Town, including a second-place finish in 2013 after a losing a sudden-death playoff to fellow Team RBC ambassador Graeme McDowell. No. 33 in World Golf Ranking.

Fun fact: One of six children.





JUSTIN THOMAS

Height: 5 ft. 10 inch

Weight: 160 pounds

Age: 28

Hometown: Louisville, Ky.

Career highlights: Only the fourth player since 1960 to win 14 times on the PGA Tour before turning 28, joining Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller. Eighth in the Official World Golf Ranking. Will make his fourth start at the RBC Heritage.

Fun fact: Collects golf balls from all of his wins for his dad.