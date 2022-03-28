Giving BACK

Eleven outstanding Beaufort County seniors were named Heritage Classic Foundation scholars for the 2021-2022 school year at a March 14 luncheon at Harbour Town Clubhouse.

Six of the scholars will receive a $16,000 scholarship over the next four years. Four additional awards carry a $20,000 amount. Two of the latter scholarships honor the past Scholar Committee chairmen, John Zimmerman and the late Mike Malanick. One honors the late Scholar Committee member Charlie Brown, and the Tartan Club Award recognizes the donations made by the Tartan Club. Created by the Heritage Classic Foundation, the Tartan Club is a group made up of the individuals who share a desire to help others through the awarding of scholar grants for area students.

The Kirby Scholarship, a one-year $4,000 scholar award, was created last year in memoriam of past Scholar Committee chairman Ward Kirby.

The winners are: Beaufort High School: Anna Brown, Timothy “Chas” Brown, Emmett O’Brien, Holland Perryman (Ward Kirby Award); Bluffton High School: Andrew Doty, August Rios (Tartan Club Award); Hilton Head Island High School: Nolan Hawkins, Ella Maldonado, Edy McGoldrick (Mike Malanick Award); and May River High School: Alora Orr (Charlie Brown Award), Corrissa Velder (John Zimmerman Award).

“We believe the records of these young adults are better than ever,” said Heritage Classic Foundation Scholar Committee Chairman, Scott Richardson. “The teachers and administrators of our school systems, as well as the award winners, deserve special praise.”

Next fall, 41 Beaufort County collegians will be receiving Foundation grants at an expenditure of $170,000. A total of $4.8 million will have been awarded to 364 students after the 2022 distribution.