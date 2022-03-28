54th RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing

The prestigious event returns with full capacity. Learn about it in our RBC Heritage Guide. The tournament, held annually since 1969, is expected to feature some of the world's best golfers.

Stewart Cink returns to defend his title, and World No. 2 Collin Morikawa and South Carolina-native Dustin Johnson are scheduled to compete. Our guide offers a snapshot of some of the top golfers set to participate, offers a complete schedule of events, and looks at the economic impact in our community. The guide also provides a complete listing of the television coverage.

Enjoy the action.





