The 53rd RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing takes place at Harbour Town Golf Links April 12-18. The prestigious event will feature limited spectators on-site and strict health and safety protocols, which you can learn about in our RBC Heritage Guide. The tournament, held annually since 1969, is expected to feature some of the world's best golfers. Webb Simpson returns to defend his title, and Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia are scheduled to compete. Our guide offers a snapshot of some of the top golfers set to participate, offers an update on the Heritage's safety protocols and takes a look at the economic impact in our community. The guide also provides a complete listing of the televison coverage. Enjoy the action.

2021 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

MONDAY, APRIL 12

Pro-Am Presented by Boeing: Course closed to public

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

Course is closed to public

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

RBC Heritage Pro-Am 7 a.m–6 p.m.

Starting on the 1st and 10th tees

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

First Round

Starting on the 1st and 10th tees

Morning starting times: 7:20 a.m.–9 a.m.

Afternoon starting times: 11:50 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

Second Round

Starting on the 1st and 10th tees

Morning starting times: 7:20 a.m.–9 a.m.

Afternoon starting times: 11:50 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Third Round

Plaid Nation Day – Wear Plaid

Starting times: 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

Final Round

Starting times: 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Trophy Presentation

18th green: Immediately following the close of play.

* Times are approximate

MOBILE DEVICE POLICY: Devices must be on silent at all times; flash may not be used. Devices may be used to capture video, audio and photos (content) in all areas throughout tournament week. Content may be used for personal purposes (e.g., personal social media); no commercial use. No live streaming or real-time coverage (e.g., no shot-by-shot coverage). Data use (e.g., texting) is permitted in all areas throughout tournament week. Phone calls are allowed only in designated areas: Concessions located at holes 2/7, 9, 13 15, 17

Neighborhood roads.

APRIL 12-18, 2021 TOURNAMENT FACTS

LOCATION: Harbour Town Golf Links, The Sea Pines Resort, Hilton Head Island

PAR: 71

YARDAGE: 7,099 yards

PURSE: $7.4 million

HISTORY: Harbour Town Golf Links was designed by Pete Dye, in consultation with Jack Nicklaus, in the fall of 1969. Past champions include Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, Hale Irwin, Bernhard Langer, Johnny Miller, Greg Norman, Nick Price, Tom Watson and the late Payne Stewart.

VOLUNTEER EFFORT: More than 1,200 volunteers work during tournament week.

ATTENDANCE: 135,000 people attended the RBC Heritage in 2019.

BROADCAST INFORMATION: The RBC Heritage is broadcast in 23 languages to 226 countries outside the United States. More than 1 billion households across the world can tune in to see Harbour Town’s famous candy cane striped lighthouse.

TELEVISION: (all times EDT)



The Golf Channel

Thursday-Friday 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m. -3 p.m.

CBS Sports

Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE

Thursday – Friday 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m.

(Featured Groups)

Saturday – Sunday 8 a.m. –3 p.m.

(Featured Groups)

Saturday – Sunday 3 p.m. –6 p.m.

(Featured Holes)

TICKETS: A limited number of tickets are available. For updated information, visit rbcheritage.com or call 843-671-2448.



FAN SAFETY I guidelines

SOCIAL DISTANCING: Everyone on-site is expected to practice social distancing. Patrons are asked to pay attention to visual and verbal cues for capacity, directional flow and viewing area guidelines.

MASKS/FACE COVERINGS: Masks are required at all times at the RBC Heritage, indoors and outdoors. Exceptions include:

• Medical conditions that make wearing a mask difficult.

• Children under the age of 2.

• While actively eating or drinking.

Guests are asked to bring their own CDC-approved face covering or mask. Per CDC guidelines, a face shield is not an appropriate substitute for a face covering. Masks must be affixed prior to arrival at the main entry gate.

PRIOR TO ARRIVAL: Those who feel ill or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 will not be admitted.

ARRIVAL: Upon arrival, each guest will be subject to a thermal screening and health questionnaire. Once guests receive an admissible result, they will proceed through standard security checks and bag search in a safe and socially distant manner.

TICKETING ADMISSIONS: Guests are required to present a valid ticket to enter tournament grounds via a contactless admissions process. Patrons will proceed through the gates once a valid scan has been registered. Practice social distancing when queuing for entry. Wear a mask.

WILL CALL: Will Call is not available at the RBC Heritage. Guests are strongly encouraged to distribute tickets before the tournament.

SIGNAGE AND GUIDELINES: There will be increased safety signage throughout the golf course, as well as visual and verbal reminders of safe behavior guidelines. Failure to comply with any posted or verbal guidelines may result in consequential action, including expulsion from the tournament grounds.

ROPELINE POLICY: Consumption of food and beverage is prohibited within 10 feet of the ropeline. Masks must be

always worn within 10 feet of the ropeline and in the first two rows of any bleacher, even with food or beverages.

SANITIZATION: Enhanced sanitization protocols are implemented to ensure all areas are routinely cleaned and sanitized. Sanitization and handwashing are encouraged. Guests are permitted to bring their own sanitizer from home.

NO AUTOGRAPHS: For the health and safety of everyone on property, no handshakes, fist bumps, or autographs are permitted.

FEELING ILL ON-SITE: Those who begin to feel ill or have symptoms after arrival at the event, should go directly to a First Aid tent. Medical professionals will be able to assist in accordance with their COVID-19 protocols.

THE FINAL PUTT: Once the final putt drops, exit the tournament venue safely and patiently, while keeping socially distant from others.

For complete safety protocols, visit rbcheritage.com/covid19.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Headed to the RBC Heritage? There are a few items you’ll have to leave at home.

No bags larger than a small 6-inch-by-6-inch purse, including carrying cases, backpacks, camera bags, or chair bags

No clear plastic, vinyl, or other carry items larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

No glass cups or bottles except for medical or infant needs.

No computers or laptops.

No fireworks or laser pointers.

No lounges or over-sized chairs with extended foot rests.

No seat cushions in a carrying case or that have pockets or compartments.

No pets, except for service animals.

No knives, firearms or weapons.

No video cameras (all week)

No point and shoot, film or DSLR cameras (during competition rounds).

No selfie sticks or hand-held camera stabilizers.

No beverages (patrons may not bring in or exit with beverages) or coolers.

No radios, TVs, or portable speakers.

No posters, signs or banners.

No motorcycles, mopeds, tricycles, bicycles, skateboards, hoverboards, or similar devices permitted. Motorized scooters or other personal transportation devices are prohibited if not used as a mobility aid by individuals with mobility impairment.

No drones, remote controlled model aircrafts or other devices that can be operated in airspace.

SOURCE: PGATOUR.COM