THE ambassadors

Team RBC was established in 2009 and consists of 14 elite male and female golfers who embody the pinnacle of golf performance, according to Heritage Classic Foundation marketing and communications director Angela McSwain. Ambassadors support RBC's client-hosting experiences and marketing initiatives and display RBC branding on their apparel and golf bags. Webb Simpson, the RBC Heritage defending champion, is an ambassador. These are a few of the other ambassadors who are scheduled to play at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing this year, including South Carolina-born Dustin Johnson.

JIM FURYK

Height: 6 ft., 2 ins.

Weight: 185 pounds

Age: 50

Hometown: West Chester, Pa.

Career highlights: A two-time RBC Heritage champion, he has won 17 PGA Tour titles and was the 2010 Player of the Year and FedExCup champion. Earned two victories on the Champions Tour in 2020. Will make his 21st start at the RBC Heritage.

Fun fact: Lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

DUSTIN JOHNSON

Height: 6 ft. 4 ins.

Weight: 190

Age: 36

Hometown: Columbia, S.C.

Career highlights: Began 2021 with 24 career PGA Tour victories. Won 2020 Masters and 2016 U.S. Open.

Fun fact: Launched the Dustin Johnson Foundation in 2010 to support various youth initiatives.

GRAEME MCDOWELL

Height: 5 ft. 10 ins.

Weight: 160

Age: 41

Hometown: Portrush, Northern Ireland

Career highlights: Won 2013 RBC Heritage and 2010 U.S. Open Championship. Has 10 victories on European Tour. Has two career PGA Tour playoff victories.

Fun fact: Began playing at age 7 at urging of his dad.

BRANDT SNEDEKER

Height: 6 ft. 1 inch

Weight: 185 pounds

Age: 40

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

Career highlights: Earned his 9th win on the PGA Tour at the 2018 Wyndham Championship. After winning the 2011 Heritage, Snedeker secured two PGA Tour victories in 2012, which helped him earn the 2012 FedExCup title. Fun fact: Attended the same Nashville private school as Reese Witherspoon.

MATT KUCHAR

Height: 6 ft., 4 ins.

Weight: 195 pounds

Age: 42

Hometown: Winter Park, Fla.

Career highlights: Won the 2014 Heritage. A Team RBC member since 2011. Has competed in the Heritage 17 times.

Fun fact: His father, Peter, was ranked No. 1 in doubles at one time in Florida.