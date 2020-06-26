Webb Simpson wins RBC Heritage presented by Boeing

Webb Simpson punched through a tightly packed leaderboard fueled by unprecedented low scoring to win The RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links. He finished 22-under-par 262 to beat a group that included a charging Daniel Berger, Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka. The winning total was a record, beating Brian Gay’s 20-under 264 finish in 2009. More than Simpson’s course knowledge was experience in contention and knowing how he would react as birdies flew, he said. Simpson will move to No. 5 in the official world rankings.