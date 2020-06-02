These are a few of the ambassadors who will be playing at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing this year.

Team RBC was established in 2009 and is comprised of 18 elite male and female golfers who embody the pinnacle of golf performance, said Heritage Classic Foundation marketing and communications Director Angela McSwain. “These ambassadors support RBC's client-hosting experiences and marketing initiatives and also display RBC branding on their apparel and golf bags,” she said.

TEAM RBC

1. DUSTIN JOHNSON

Height: 6 ft. 4 ins.

Weight: 190

Age: 35

Hometown: Columbia, S.C.

Career highlights: Has 20 PGA Tour victories. Won 2016 U.S. Open. Fifth in World Golf Ranking.

Fun fact: Was a pitcher and shortstop in Little League.

2. GRAEME MCDOWELL

Height: 5 ft. 10 ins.

Weight: 160

Age: 40

Hometown: Portrush, Northern Ireland

Career highlights: Won 2013 RBC Heritage and 2010 U.S. Open Championship. Has 11 victories on European Tour. Has two career PGA Tour playoff victories.

Fun fact: Founding partner of Nona Blue Modern Tavern in Orlando.

3. WEBB SIMPSON

Height: 6 ft. 2 ins.

Weight: 185

Age: 34

Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.

Career highlights: Won 2018 Players Championship and 2012 U.S. Open Championship. Has six top-20 finishes at RBC Heritage. Finished second at 2013 RBC Heritage in a sudden-death playoff.

Fun fact: One of six children.

4. MATTHEW KUCHAR

Height: 6 ft. 4 ins.

Weight: 195

Age: 41

Hometown: Winter Park, Fla.

Career highlights: Won 2014 RBC Heritage. Finished second at 2019 RBC Heritage. Has nine PGA Tour victories.

Fun fact: Won 2019 consolation title with his wife, Sybi, at United States Tennis Association National Husband/Wife Doubles Championship.