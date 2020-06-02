Teeing Off

He’ll face Rory McIlroy, the No. 1 player in the world, among a number of formidable rivals. McIlroy last competed in the Heritage in 2009 when he finished 58th.

C.T. Pan will defend his title at the 52nd RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. The June 18-21 tournament is at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

PAN WILL FIGHT TO KEEP HIS TITLE AT RBC HERITAGE TOURNAMENT

Pan earned his first PGA Tour victory at last year’s RBC Heritage, entering the final round trailing Dustin Johnson by two strokes but posted a 4-under 67 to win by one stroke over Matt Kuchar. Pan, a University of Washington graduate, finished with a winning score of 12-under 272. He became the 14th player to record his first PGA Tour victory at the RBC Heritage and the fourth straight.

Since last year’s Heritage, Pan tied for third at the Charles Schwab Challenge last May and competed for the International team at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia. The U.S. won 16-14; Pan was 2-1-0. He finished last season No. 37 in FedEx Cup standings and made 17 cuts in 25 starts.

At Harbour Town Golf Links, Pan will be joined by a number of past Heritage champions, including Davis Love III, Aaron Baddeley, Glen Day and Branden Grace, who is looking to take home another plaid jacket.

Love has earned 21 PGA Tour victories, including five wins at Harbour Town. He will mark his 31st start at the RBC Heritage. In 2018, he competed against his son Dru, making it the first time three generations have competed in the tournament — Love’s dad played in 1969 and 1970.

Baddeley’s first win on the PGA Tour circuit came at the 2006 Heritage.

Day defeated Payne Stewart and Jeff Sluman in a playoff to win at Harbour Town in 1999. This year marks his 24th Heritage tournament.

Grace earned his first PGA Tour victory at the 2016 RBC Heritage; this will be his fifth consecutive start at Harbour Town.

