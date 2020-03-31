How To Help During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce suggests the following ways to help the Lowcountry:
- Support organizations like Bluffton Self Help, The Deep Well Project and Sandalwood Community Food Pantry.
- Participate in the Takeout Blitz to help support local restaurants.
- SERG Restaurant Group is selling Community Strong VIP packages to directly help their employees, as well as Bluffton Self Help and Deep Well.
- Donate to the Restaurant Worker Relief fund, organized by Downtown Catering Company and the Lowcountry Strong Foundation to provide dinners and other food items to restaurant workers who are out of work or have lost wages due to the pandemic.
- Donate to Community Foundation of the Lowcountry’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which will help supply resources to community-based nonprofit organizations in Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton, and Colleton counties. For more information, go to cflowcountry.civicore.com/covid.
- Hilton Head Community Church is collecting gift cards to donate to Sandalwood Community Food Pantry. Drop them off at the church’s community center from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
- Tie a blue ribbon outside your business or home to support health care workers and first responders.