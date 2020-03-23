SBA To Provide Economic Injury Disaster Loans For Coronavirus Related Economic Disruptions

SBA’s Disaster Declaration Makes Loans Available Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

We are in this together. As a courtesy to our business partners we are providing you with this step by step SBA loan application guide. All of South Carolina business are eligible to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help cover working capital needs. The maximum interest rate is 3.75% for the duration of the loan.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).