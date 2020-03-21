School district serves up food, comfort to students during pandemic

The students and parents who received the meals were the focus of loving attention and a reminder about the importance of academics from teachers and staff. Wearing gloves and smiles, the volunteers delivered the meals in bags to cars that pulled up in front of the school.

At Red Cedar Elementary School one recent morning, families who came to pick up free breakfasts and lunches being offered by the Beaufort County School District got more than just food.

“I miss you!” pre-kindergarten teacher Stacy Grey told one of her students, strapped into car seat in the back of an SUV. “I’ll see you soon.”

The next car approached and Donna Petty, who teaches science at Bluffton Middle School, passed the driver a brown paper sack with breakfast — cinnamon toast cereal, graham crackers and apple juice — and one containing lunch of a turkey and cheese sandwich, carrots and an apple. “Remember to read!” she reminded the boy in the car as the family pulled away.

Also on the school district’s drive-thru menu for students? Free crafts kits donated by Home Depot, individual packets of modeling clay and other arts supplies, as well as free children’s books — anything to help pass the time productively while schools are closed due to COVID-19.

Anissa Ellison, Red Cedar’s cafeteria manager, starts packing the meals at 6 a.m. weekdays. She said that while communication sent home to families said that children must accompany their parents to pick up the meals, no one is turned away.

More than 1,100 free lunches for students were picked up March 16 at locations scattered across the county. On March 17, more than 3,000 breakfasts and lunches were distributed after school bus routes were added to deliver meals at specific stops district-wide. The buses drive through neighborhoods where students live and stop at designated locations, where they wait about 20 minutes for students to come pick up meals before moving on to the next stop.

The meals program is only one of several outreach initiatives by the school district in response to the COVID-19 outbreak that forced school closures throughout the state until at least the end of March. To make sure students are able to complete their work from home, teachers prepared packets for students in lower grades and in some cases drove them to their homes. Older students are doing their schoolwork and interacting with their teachers via Google Classroom on devices provided by the school district.

To make sure that all students have access to the internet, the school district has partnered with Hargray, which is offering 60 days of free internet service to households with students that don't already have Hargray service. Beaufort County Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez discussed the idea with Hargray executives, who quickly put the plan together and launched it. The company is also offering discounts on bandwidth upgrades and new service.

Starting March 23, hours for free meal distribution at all school locations will be 9 a.m. to noon for both breakfasts and lunches. The distribution school buses will travel to their neighborhood stops during the same timeframe.

For a complete list of meal pickup locations, go to beaufortschools.net. For more information about free internet service for families with students, go to hargray.com/freeinternet.