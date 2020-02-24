Community Connection

The Women’s Association of Hilton Head Island recently announced community grants to eight nonprofit organizations. The 2020 grant recipients are the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, Heritage Library Foundation, Coastal Discovery Museum, Hilton Head Island Sea Turtle Protection Project, The Outside Foundation, Gullah Museum of Hilton Head Island, Hilton Head Island Audubon Society and The Children’s Center.



WATTERSONS NAMED YACHT HOP ADMIRALS

Billy and Brenda Watterson have been selected as the admirals of the 2020 Yacht Hop on Hilton Head Island. Billy Watterson is the founder and owner of Watterson Brands and Burnt Church Distillery, which is under construction in Bluffton. The Watterson Family Foundation helps people break the cycle of poverty. The Yacht Hop, scheduled for May 3 at the Harbour Town Yacht Basin in Sea Pines, benefits patients at Hospice Care of the Lowcountry. For more information, call 843-706-2296.

CHURCH OF THE PALMS PERFORMS AT CARNEGIE HALL

The Church of the Palms choir performed at New York City’s Carnegie Hall in December. The choir thanks everyone who participated in its fundraising efforts to help the choir participate in this prestigious concert.

ROTARY CLUB SEEKS SCHOLARSHIP APPLICANTS

The Rotary Club of Hilton Head Island is seeking applicants for its four-year scholarships. The program is open to high school seniors living on Hilton Head Island or attending Hilton Head schools. The application deadline is March 15. For more information, go to hiltonheadrotary.org.

SINGERS SOUGHT FOR ISLAND’S FIRST DIVERSITY WEEKEND

Hilton Head Island’s first Diversity Weekend is seeking choir members and soloists for two Lowcountry-style gospel, blues and standards concerts. Singers from all churches and denominations are invited to participate. The Diversity Weekend will take place April 24-26. For more information, call 843-812-6111 or 843-271-9919.

HOPEFUL HORIZONS EARNS GRANT

Coastal Community Foundation of South Carolina has awarded a $750,000 grant to Hopeful Horizons, a children’s advocacy, domestic violence and rape crisis center with offices in Beaufort and Bluffton. The grant will be dispersed over five years and will enable the organization to add a satellite office in Colleton County, which has the highest rate of child abuse cases in the state.

LOWCOUNTRY VITA COALITION SEEKS TAX VOLUNTEERS

The Lowcounty VITA Coalition, in collaboration with the IRS, United Way of the Lowcountry and the Beaufort County Human Services Alliance, is again providing free tax preparation throughout Beaufort and Jasper counties for low-income residents. VITA is seeking volunteer greeters for the Beaufort, St. Helena and Lobeco libraries during tax season. Training will be provided. For more information, call 843-321-9071 or go to vitalowcountry.org.

SONESTA OFFERS WEDDING DISCOUNTS TO TEACHERS, FIRST RESPONDERS

Sonesta Resort Hilton Head island is offering discounted wedding packages to teachers and first responders. The 15% discount applies to new weddings booked and held before Dec. 31. Preschool, day care, K-12 and college teachers, police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, 911 dispatchers, doctors and nurses are eligible. For more information, call 843-341-1862.

GO STRAWLESS THIS SUMMER

Last summer, more than 50 restaurants and bars in Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island vowed to give up plastic straws for the season— though they were still available if anyone asked. This year, they’re doing it again, said Michelle Meissen, founder and CEO of Palmetto Ocean Conservancy. Restaurant participation is laudable, she said, but it’s a team effort. “Consumers can say, ‘I really don’t need this straw. I’m going to save this business money and save the environment at the same time,’” she said. The “Strawless Summer” education campaign will launch April 1, with the official event to run July through August.

HERITAGE CLASSIC FOUNDATION AWARDS SCHOLARSHIP

Ten outstanding Beaufort and Jasper County seniors were named Heritage Classic Foundation Scholars at a luncheon Jan. 28 at the Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island. The four-year total scholarship amounts are $16,000 to $20,000 for each student. The 2020 winners are: Beaufort Academy: Albert (Cal) Harvey (Scholar Alumni Award winner, $16,000); Beaufort High School: Rhea Desai ($10,000), Brigid Murphy (Malanick Award winner, $20,000); Bluffton High School: Ethan Helms ($10,000) Elena Senouillet (Zimmerman Award winner, $20,000); Hilton Head Christian Academy: Daniel Harrington ($10,000), Joseph Reindl ($10,000); Hilton Head Preparatory School: Felipe Mendoza ($10,000); Holy Trinity Classical Christian School: Caroline O’Neal (Tartan Club Award winner, $20,000); Homeschooled: Brodie Brant (Brown Award winner, $20,000). In the fall, 37 Beaufort County collegians will be receiving Foundation grants at an expenditure of $165,000. A grand total of $4,452,350 will have been awarded to 342 students after the 2020 distribution. BIRDIES FOR CHARITY AND PLAID TO READ ARE UNDERWAY Two of the Heritage Classic Foundation’s charitable initiatives are back this year. Birdies for Charity asks supporters to make a pledge for every birdie scored during the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. In golf, a birdie is a score of 1 under par on any hole. Birdie pledges range from 1 cent to $1. The Heritage Classic Foundation will contribute an extra 15% on top of all donations. The foundation also held its Plaid About Reading program in February. Twenty-two elementary schools from Hilton Head Island to Charleston participated, giving students a chance to win $500 for their school, $150 for their class, tickets to the RBC Heritage and the chance to meet a professional PGA TOUR golfer. For details on both initiatives, go to www.heritageclassicfoundation.com/giving-programs.

