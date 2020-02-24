Shelter Cove Traffic Improvements Are Underway

Road improvements to re-route the flow of traffic in the Shelter Cove corridor are underway. The work was triggered by public safety concerns after an increase in traffic accidents at one of the island’s most popular shopping and dining centers. The $1.45 million project will add turning lanes and traffic signals at three intersections on U.S. 278 and eliminate two acceleration lanes that were criticized as too short to match the speed of oncoming traffic. More than 100 crashes have been documented in the Shelter Cove corridor since 2015, including three that were fatal. The most recent fatal wreck occurred in January.

Construction is expected to be completed in May. But one thing that won’t change: the live oak canopy. Engineers and arborists have developed a plan that protects every live oak in the corridor. Just six tree limbs are at risk of being lost during construction so that drivers can see the new traffic lights.

The corridor runs from the intersection of Queens Folly Road and King Neptune Way with William Hilton Parkway near Palmetto Dunes north to Shelter Cove Lane and William Hilton Parkway, near the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, and includes Shelter Cove Towne Centre and the Whole Foods shopping mall.