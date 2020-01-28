Community Connection

As part of their annual winter outreach program, students from Hilton Head Preparatory School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes made dozens of fleece blankets for the Sandalwood Community Food Pantry to be given to those in need. The students also delivered the blankets to the recipients.

SOBA ACCEPTING ENTRIES FOR JUDGED SHOW

The Society of Bluffton Artists is accepting entries for the group’s 26th annual judged show. Winners will be awarded first-, second- and third-place cash awards in the following categories: acrylic, mixed media, oil, pastel, photography, watercolor and 3-D. To be eligible for an award, each category must have a minimum of seven pieces on display. The exhibit runs March 2-April 6, with an opening reception March 4. Register at www.sobagallery.com.

‘BLUFFTON BOOK FAIRY’ LAUNCHES NONPROFIT GROUP

Denise Bowers, a pre-kindergarten teacher at River Ridge Academy, is the organizer of a new nonprofit group called Bluffton Kids Love Books. She and a few other volunteers have been leaving tightly sealed plastic bags in Bluffton where they know children will be, such as playgrounds or dance studios. The bags contain a children’s book with rhyming instructions signed by “the Bluffton Book Fairy.” Bowers created Bluffton Kids Love Books to encourage kids to turn to reading instead of their smartphones.

BLUFFTON POLICE SET UP DROP BOX FOR UNUSED PRESCRIPTIONS

The Bluffton Police Department now has a safe way for community members to discard old or unused prescription drugs. A drug drop box is now located in the department’s lobby, allowing the public to dispose of old medicines from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays. The drop box was purchased and given to the police department by the Lowcountry Alliance for Healthy Youth.

PIANO COMPETITION NAMES 20 FINALISTS

Organizers of the Hilton Head International Piano Competition announced the selection jury has chosen 20 pianists, ages 13 to 17, from 110 applicants from 16 countries. The pianists will compete March 9-14 on Hilton Head Island. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 843-842-2055 or go to www.hhipc.org.

COMMUNITY BABY SHOWER TO HELP MOMS-TO-BE

Six local expectant mother who need help with baby items will benefit from the Harper Project’s Community Baby Shower, an initiative of Hospice Care of the Lowcountry. Nominations for moms-to-be in need, who must live or work in the Lowcountry, are due by Feb. 15. The Community Baby Shower and Mimosa + Mocktail Brunch is at 11 a.m. March 7 at the Wexford Clubhouse on Hilton Head Island. Tickets to the event are $75 and are available at www.hospicecarelc.org/community-baby-shower.

WOMEN’S GROUP SEEKS TO HONOR AREA YOUTH

The Women’s Association of Hilton Head is seeking applicants for its Youth Community Service Awards. The award rewards distinguished area high school seniors who have exhibited outstanding service to school and community with a $1,000 award. Applications must be submitted by March 2. For more information or to apply, go to www.wahhi.org.

LOWCOUNTRY WOMEN’S GOLF ASSOCIATION AWARDS THREE

Three students from area high school girls golf teams were awarded scholarships from the Lowcountry Women’s Golf Association in January. The recipients were Jennifer Richardson of Bluffton High School, Hannah Harris of May River High School, and Lexi Milbrandt of Hilton Head Island High School. Each received a $500 scholarship.

THRIFT SHOP ACCEPTING GRANT REQUESTS

Proceeds from St. Francis Thrift Shop are distributed as grants to 30 to 40 local nonprofit organizations. Applications for this year’s grants are due by April 1. The shop also offers free pickup for donations of furniture in good condition, in addition to selling clothes, housewares, jewelry, books, sports equipment and other treasures at the store at 6 Southwood Park Drive. Its hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. For more information or to apply for a grant, go to www.stfrancisthriftshophhi.org/Grants.aspx.

