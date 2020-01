The Town of Hilton Head Island wants to extend a property tax assessment that would raise $65 million if approved by voters in May. The Town Council would use the funds to improve parks, recreation and arts organizations. The tax assessment would replace the special hurricane assessment that taxpayers approved in 2016 after Hurricane Matthew.

The Town Council must vote to approve this tax and plans to host two public meetings before submitting these questions to the ballot. In a first vote, the council voted unanimously on Jan. 21 to approve a project list that includes $5 million for the Coastal Discovery Museum for a museum building amd $5 for Mitchelville for its master plan. The town would also contribute $25 million for an arts campus on the site of the current Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. Parks, including projects planned for Planters Row Land Track, Chaplin Park and Crossings Park, would receive $30 million.