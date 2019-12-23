Community Connection

The 2019 All Saints Garden Tour grant recipients included Jasper Backpack Buddies (Antioch Educational Center), Backpack Buddies of Bluffton, Backpack Buddies of Hilton Head Island, St. Stephen’s UMC Outreach Food Bank, Hilton Head Safe Harbour and The Literacy Center. This fall, these charities each received their awards of $5,675 from the 2019 Garden Tour.

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF THE LOWCOUNTRY AWARDS LOCAL GRANTS

Community Foundation of the Lowcountry recently awarded more than $450,000 in grants to six local nonprofit groups: Beaufort-Jasper YMCA of the Lowcountry, Osprey Village, Port Royal Sound Foundation, Programs for Exceptional People, Sandalwood Community Food Pantry and The Sandbox: An Interactive Children’s Museum. This is the second of three annual community impact grant cycles the foundation undertakes each year.

CALLAWASSIE ISLAND HOSTS SPECIAL OLYMPICS TENNIS EVENT

Thirty-five participants gathered at the Callawassie Island tennis facility in November to celebrate Color Day, a Bluffton Special Olympics tradition. The eight-week Special Olympics tennis program is a partnership between Public Tennis Inc. and SOAR for middle and high school students.

PEACOCK AUTOMOTIVE DONATES COMPUTERS TO JASPER BOYS & GIRLS CLUB

Peacock Automotive presented the Jasper County Boys & Girls Club with 16 refurbished desktop computers that will be used as part of educational programs like the club’s literacy program, which bridges in-person tutoring with online learning engagement to help members learn and retain improved reading abilities.

BLUFFTON HIGH WINS CHAMPIONS OF THE ENVIRONMENT GRANT

Bluffton High School is one of 10 South Carolina schools to receive a $2,500 grant through the Champions of the Environment program. Students, teachers and environmental educators apply for grant funding for projects focusing on pollution or waste reduction, water or energy efficiency, or preservation of natural areas. Bluffton High School will add a drip irrigation system to an existing garden and a composting program.

FOUNDATION AWARDS 19 GRANTS TO LOCAL TEACHERS

Recently, the Foundation for Educational Excellence awarded 19 Innovative Teacher and School Resource Grants to teachers across Beaufort County. These grants totaled more than $23,000 and were given to teachers whose educational activities and projects surpass regular school lessons. This grant cycle was partially funded by contributions from The Bargain Box of Hilton Head, Friends of Callawassie, the Italian American Club of Hilton Head and the foundation’s major fundraiser, “Jewels and Jeans.”

MICHELIN JUNIOR CHALLENGE NAMES DESIGN WINNERS

At the recent Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival, Beaufort County high school students were recognized for their winning designs as part of the Michelin Junior Challenge Design Project.

MacKenna Pratt and Layla Dupont of Battery Creek High School were the design challenge grand prize winners. Other winners include Michael Dennison, Tyson Adkins and Logan Turner, all of Beaufort High School; Zach Seidner from Bluffton High School; Olivia Jarell and Cassie Ruhl of Hilton Head Island High School; Gracie Wilson from May River High School; Rex Mcnece, Byren Scholten, Jordan Anderson and Edwin Daniel Navarrete Hernandez, all of Whale Branch High School; and Gaililea Gallegos and Briasia Chisolm from the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island.

Generosity is one of the best things about the Lowcountry. Has your business or organization given back to the community? Submit your photos to editor@hiltonheadmonthly.com for this section. Space is limited.