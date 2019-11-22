Petition asks officials to scrap U.S. 278 widening proposals

Beaufort County Council member Steven Baer started a petition in November aimed at halting plans underway for widening bridges and causeways to Hilton Head Island. The petition, which urges the Hilton Head Island Town Council to reject all six proposals being considered by the S.C. Department of Transportation, quickly got 800 signatures.

The DOT should go back to the drawing board, the petition says. Posted on change.org, the petition states: “SCDOT has come up with a brute force, $250-$500 million project that can’t be demonstrated to work and will make the north end of the Island resemble a Los Angeles suburb.” The DOT will recommend a final plan for the $240 million project next year. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023.