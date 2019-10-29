Community Connection

Generosity is one of the best things about the Lowcountry. Has your business or organization given back to the community? Submit your photos to editor@hiltonheadmonthly.com for this section. Space is limited.

HILTON HEAD HABITAT FOR HUMANITY DONATES HURRICANE SUPPLIES

Volunteers from Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity helped fill buckets with donated hurricane supplies in September. The buckets were supplied by Thrivent Financial and will go to new Habitat homeowners and victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

TCL BREAKS GROUND ON CULINARY SCHOOL

Technical College of the Lowcountry hosted a ground-breaking ceremony for the Culinary Institute of the South on Oct.15 at Buckwalter Place in Bluffton. The event was attended by area officials, TCL leaders, philanthropic donors and members of the Lowcountry’s culinary and hospitality industries.

In recognition of several major gifts to the school, TCL will establish the U.S. Foods Innovation Kitchen, the Liz and Todd Clist Bakery & Pastry Café, and the Wine & Food Dr. Bob Hohman Student Study Lounge at the culinary institute, which is expected to open in late 2020. The 28,000 square-foot best-in-class facility will accommodate more than 300 students and features six academic classrooms, two teaching kitchens, a baking lab, a lecture theater, and a teaching restaurant.

HERITAGE CLASSIC SCHOLARSHIP

Applications for the 2020 Heritage Classic Foundation Scholar Awards are also now available online; the scholarships are open to all Beaufort and Jasper county high school seniors. Ten seniors from the 2020 graduating class will receive four-year grants, for a total of $20,000. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15; for more information, go to heritageclassicfoundation.com/scholars.

LATIN FOOD FESTIVAL RAISES OVER $80,000

The Hilton Head Island Latin Food Festival raised more than $80,000 in September. Sponsored by The Latinos Unidos grass-roots organization, the festival is staffed by patients of Volunteers in Medicine Hilton Head Island Clinic as a way to give back to the clinic that provides them health care. Roughly 300 patients volunteered on all aspects of the festival, and the money raised will go a long way toward helping VIM — the clinic’s daily operating costs are about $9,000.

PEACOCK SUBARU DONATES STEM BOOKS TO OKATIE ELEMENTARY

Peacock Subaru Hilton Head has donated 150 award-winning STEM books to Okatie Elementary School as part of the Peacock Loves Learning initiative. The American Association for the Advancement of Science partnered with Peacock Subaru to supply the books for donation, and the dealership asked customers to create personalized labels for each book.

LONG COVE FUND AWARDS $180,000 IN GRANTS

The Long Cove Fund awarded $180,350 in grants to 39 area nonprofit organizations during a ceremony at Long Cove Club in September, which included an address from special guest Stan Smith. The Cove Fund was created in 2003 by the directors of Long Cove Club in collaboration with Community Foundation of the Lowcountry and is funded by tax-deductible donations by Long Cove members.