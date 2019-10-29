Two Island Locals Promoted to U.S. Army Generals

Both from Hilton Head Island, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Brett Sylvia and Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) William “Bill” Green Jr. were officially promoted in separate ceremonies. Green was a graduate of H. E. McCracken High School. He now serves as deputy chief of all Army chaplains at the Pentagon. Sylvia graduated from Hilton Head Island High School. He now serves as 1st Calvary Division deputy at Fort Hood, Texas.