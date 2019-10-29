Nonstop Flights to Houston, Dallas and Philadelphia coming to HHI Airport

Hilton Head Island Airport has announced that American Airlines will begin offering nonstop service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport starting March 7, according to a news release.
The flights will be seasonal, but the airport has not announced when they end. The announcement comes after a 236 percent increase in passengers in 2019.
American Airlines currently operates flights from Hilton Head to Charlotte and seasonal service to Washington, D.C. These new flights comes after a year of expansion. In July 2018, the airport finished a 700-foot runway extension to accommodate larger jets.