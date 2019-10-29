The Palmetto Ocean Conservancy is attempting to break a world record for the largest bottle cap structure and most plastic bottle caps recycled in one year. The nonprofit group has been working with local schools and businesses to collect plastic bottle caps since March and has amassed more than 400,000. The bottle caps will be used to create multiple murals throughout Beaufort County, each depicting an endangered or vulnerable species native to the Lowcountry.
Conservancy Going For Recycling Record
