The American Civil Liberties Union, the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina, and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP have announced a settlement in their lawsuit challenging the city of Beaufort and the town of Bluffton’s unconstitutional practice of depriving lawyers to poor people facing incarceration if convicted in municipal court. Under the settlement agreement, both municipalities will implement changes to their municipal court policies and practices.
Aclu Settles South Carolina Case
