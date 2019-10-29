James Thomas Bramlette and Anthony Hartman, former owners of Melrose Resort on Daufuskie Island, were indicted on fraud charges in October. According to the indictment, they raised more than $10 million from private investors for renovations on the resort without disclosing to investors that they had defaulted on a previous $700,000 loan for the property. The Melrose Resort is now owned by Odeon Singapore Ltd.
Former Melrose Owners Indicted For Fraud
