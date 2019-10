For the third consecutive year, Hilton Head Island has been named the No. 1 island in the United States by Condé Nast Traveler. More than 600,000 readers across the globe submitted a recording-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences to determine the winners of this year’s Conde Nast Reader’s Choice Awards. Kiawah was the only other South Carolina island to make the list, coming in at No. 2.