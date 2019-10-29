Hilton Head Mayor Attends Reception in Washington

Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann travelled to Washington, D.C., in October for a reception for Italian President Sergio Mattarella, whom he met briefly in June while visiting Verona for a “friendship pact” signing ceremony with that city’s mayor. McCann told The Island Packet that he was invited “because of our sister relationship” with Verona. The Verona trip cost taxpayers nearly $15,000 for McCann, town manager Steve Riley and Riley’s wife, Mary Jo, who spent five days in Verona and nearby areas. The Town of Hilton Head Island announced in a news release that the town covered a coach ticket for McCann’s trip to Washington.