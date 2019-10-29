Victims Services Center Now Open

Beaufort County recently opened its Victims Services Center in Okatie, offering medical services and other support to victims as they navigate the justice system. Officials with the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office say the center is the first of its kind in South Carolina. It provides a medical examination room as well as prosecutors on site, sparing victims the trauma of having to talk about their experiences repeatedly to multiple agencies. The center, which helps victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and other crimes against vulnerable populations, also has a pediatric sexual assault nurse, according to a press release from the solicitor’s office.