HHSO Announces: Mary Briggs Retirement, New President And Ceo Appointed

Hilton Head, SC: The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra led by Board Chairman Bob Cherichella announces the retirement of long-term President and CEO, Mary Briggs, at the end of the year, and is pleased to announce the selection of Alan Jordan as the new President and CEO. Mr. Jordan is currently the Executive Director of the Delaware Symphony Orchestra. He will begin his role as President on January 1, 2020.

Mary Briggs will retire after a twelve-year remarkable tenure with the symphony orchestra. Under her guidance, the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra’s reputation for quality and diversity in music programing has been recognized by its growth in subscribers, with attendance reaching record levels. Concerts have increased from nine to eighteen a year, new educational initiatives been successful, and a new event and rehearsal space for the symphony has been established. “I have known and worked with Alan for 12 years at the League of American Orchestras and I am very pleased that he has accepted this position. I know he will be the right leader for the future of the orchestra”, said Mary of her successor.

Chairman Cherichella issued the following statement upon Jordan’s acceptance of the position: “The HHSO is delighted that Mr. Jordan will be joining the organization. His vast experience in the music world is an excellent match for the HHSO and we are very excited that he will be leading us as we continue to grow and perform throughout the region. I am confident that he will be successful in continuing the work of President & CEO Mary Briggs, who grew the orchestra to be one of the area’s leading cultural organizations”.

Accepting the position, Mr. Jordan stated that he would “be honored to continue Mary’s work in moving the HHSO to its next level of artistic excellence and service to the Lowcountry region”.

Jordan has been serving as Executive Director of the Delaware Symphony Orchestra since 2015, following a sixteen-plus year tenure in the same position with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra. He served in similar capacities at the New Hampshire Symphony Orchestra and the Brevard (FL) Symphony Orchestra. Jordan graduated from the New England Conservatory of Music with a bachelor’s degree in Music as a Vocal Performance major in 1983.

Jordan currently serves on the League of American Orchestras Communications Advisory Group, and on the New Music For America Steering Committee, which established a nationwide consortium commission. Previously, he has served on the League’s Public Value, Collaborative Data Project, and BMI Negotiations task forces, the Ford Made in America I and II steering committees, and on the Henry Fogel Consortium Commission steering committee. He served on the League of American Orchestras’ board of directors from 2001-2003.

The HHSO is planning a public event for members of the community and press wishing to learn more about Mr. Jordan’s goals for the future of the HHSO. This event will be scheduled for early January; for more information call (843-842-2205) or visit www.hhso.org.