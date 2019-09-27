Community Connection

Generosity is one of the best things about the Lowcountry. Has your business or organization given back to the community? Submit your photos to editor@hiltonheadmonthly.com for this section. Space is limited.

HEROES OF THE LOWCOUNTRY AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS

The nonprofit Heroes of the Lowcountry awarded 47 college scholarships ranging from $350 to $1,000 to students in Beaufort and Jasper counties at a recent luncheon at the University of South Carolina Beaufort. Board members are pictured here with incoming college freshman recipients. Front row, from left to right: Dr. Patricia Montgomery, board member Pat Dowey, board member William Shropshire, Kayla Aiken, Hezekiah Jackson, Perla Jimenez, Hanna Giblin, Keona Dopson, Litzy Diaz, Jessica Black and Taylor Bell. Back row, from left to right: board president Gerrold Walker, Kalen Stokes, Thillah Maybin, Christopher Sanders, Caleb Kelly, Jamari Evans, Irvin Espinoza and Jaren Cantorna.

TIGER BASS RACE TO BENEFIT 10 LOCAL CHARITIES

The 12th annual Hampton Lake Tiger Bass Race will be held Oct. 26 at Hampton Lake and will include a 10K, 5K run/walk, and a 1-mile run/walk. Event proceeds will go to 10 Bluffton charities:For more information, go to www.tigerbassrace.com.

ROTARY INTERNATIONAL EXCHANGE SEEKING STUDENTS

Rotary District 7770, which includes Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Beaufort, seeks student applicants ages 16-19 for a 10-month study abroad program starting in August 2020. Students live with a host family in Europe, South America or Asia and attend high school there, and receive a Rotary scholarship that covers spending money. Host families for incoming international students are also needed. The initial application deadline is Nov. 1. For more information, email loumello9@gmail.com or call 843-437-9084.

ALL SAINTS GARDEN TOUR LAUNCHES POSTER CONTEST

All Saints Garden Tour poster contest is accepting pictures depicting flowers or a garden. Submitted artwork will be on display at Hilton Head Hospital during February, and viewers can vote for their favorite piece. The works also will be for sale, with part of the proceeds benefiting the garden tour. The winning work of art will be incorporated into the official promotional poster for the 2020 All Saints Garden Tour, which is scheduled for May 16. For more information, go to www.allsaintsgardentour.com.

LONG COVE FUND HELPS SUPPORT “HUGS”

Hugaroo, a nonprofit group based in Charlotte, has been awarded a $1,000 grant from the Long Cove Fund to expand the program into South Carolina. Hugaroo delivers new stuffed animals, referred to as “hugs”, to children, by partnering with organizations serving children experiencing a significant life challenge — children’s hospitals, domestic violence programs, foster children programs, and agencies that serve children facing specific trauma. Hugaroo’s Beaufort and Jasper offices began delivering hugs in September.

LOCAL CHILDREN RECEIVE PORTRAITS BY ARTISTS

Six chronically ill children and their families received portraits as part of the nonprofit Portrait Connection on Sept. 12 at the Belfair Clubhouse in Bluffton. Participating artists were Luz Celeste-Figueroa, Mickey Boisvert, Nahtalia Roca of Bluffton (pictured here with Aalyah), Mary Segars, Leslie Dyas and Kristen Eisenbraun. The children were recommended by agencies who serve the families. The portraits were painted from photographs. Portrait Connection’s mission is to bring a joy and beauty to families who must navigate life with their children’s health issues at the forefront. For more information, visit www.portraitconnection.org.