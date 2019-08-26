Community Connection

Generosity is one of the best things about the Lowcountry. Has your business or organization given back to the community? Submit your photos to editor@hiltonheadmonthly.com for this section. Space is limited.

BEAUFORT MEMORIAL

Beaufort Memorial Hospital is opening a new walk-in medical clinic in Bluffton on Sept. 3. Located in the new May River Medical Pavilion at 1 Burnt Church Road, Beaufort Memorial Express Care & Occupational Health will be open seven days a week and provides immediate care for minor illnesses and injuries. The medical staff includes two physicians, a physician assistant and a nurse practitioner, all board-certified with extensive experience in both emergency medicine and urgent care.

Left to right are: Michael Petrillo, PA-C; Allison Vigil, FNP-C; Randall Castor, M.D.; Chip Fowlkes, D. O. Photo by Paul Nurnberg.

HOSPITAL AUXILIARY RENOVATES COASTAL CAROLINA CHAPEL

The Hospital Auxiliary donated $4,000 to renovate space for a chapel at Coastal Carolina Hospital. The project was led by Marge Sieban. The signature feature of the chapel is the beautiful stained-glass dove that is framed in the entrance door, created by Sammie Condron of the Sun City Glasscrafters Club and installed by Chuck Scott of Highsmith Construction.

STONEWORKS CLEANS UP HILTON HEAD STREETS

Employees of StoneWorks, Inc., volunteered to pick up trash on Hunter Road on Hilton Head Island. The group collected more than 10 large bags of trash as part of the Adopt-A-Highway program.

TEDXHILTON HEAD WOMEN PLANNED FOR DECEMBER TEDx

Hilton Head Women 2019 will be held Dec. 7 at the Harbor Town Clubhouse in Sea Pines Resort. The event is accepting nominations for speakers who are innovative, influential, passionate about their ideas, and able to inform, inspire, surprise and delight an audience. For more information, “like” the group on Facebook.

CHRISTMAS IN JULY RAISES

$1,000 The Village at Wexford’s farmers market was transformed into a holiday winter wonderland July 17. The market raised $1,000 for the Child Abuse Prevention Association, as well as hundreds of diapers, wipes, backpacks, school supplies, kids toiletries, coloring books, snacks, sunblock and bug spray for the organization to distribute.

HILTON HEAD PREP NAMED NO. 1 SC PRIVATE SCHOOL

Niche has named Hilton Head Preparatory School as the No. 1 college prep private high school in South Carolina. Prep was also ranked as the No. 1 boarding school in the state, the No. 1 K-12 private school in Beaufort County, and the No. 2 K-12 private school in South Carolina. Niche also bumped Prep up from the top 15% to the top 13% of K-12 private schools in America.

AREA WOMAN NAMED SC LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS TREASURER

Nancy Williams was recently elected as treasurer of the League of Women Voters of South Carolina at its state convention. Williams is the recent past co-president of the League of Women Voters of Hilton Head Island- Bluffton Area. The League of Women Voters is a national nonpartisan and grass-roots activist organization with more than 700 local branches focused on empowering voters and defending democracy. It will celebrate its 100th anniversary in February.

LOCALS PROTEST AGAINST NATIONAL GUN VIOLENCE

Lowcountry residents came together in Bluffton last month in a vigil for the 31 people killed in mass shootings last month in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. The vigil was sponsored by Lowcountry Indivisible and Moms Demand Action. Here, Jeanne Coston and Daniel Aranza hold signs at the event.

ALL SAINTS GARDEN TOUR TAKING GRANT APPLICANTS

The 2020 Garden Tour sponsored by All Saints Episcopal Church will take place May 16. The organization is accepting grant applications from nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organizations that serve Beaufort and Jasper counties focusing on hunger, homelessness, literacy or aging, with budgets of less than $650,000. Applications are due Oct. 15. Apply online at www.allsaintsgardentour.com.