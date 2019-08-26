Hargray holds ribbon cutting

Hargray Communications has opened a new retail center and continues to expand service on Hilton Head Island. The newly remodeled space at 862-A William Hilton Parkway includes a sales and customer service area and a community room that local groups can use for meetings free of charge. The company continues to expand and upgrade its network to deliver faster Internet, making Hilton Head Island one of a small number of cities nationwide with near ubiquitous access to fiber to the premises (FTTP). Only 13% of homes and businesses in the U.S. have access to premium fiber services: on Hilton Head, more than two-thirds of residents and businesses do.