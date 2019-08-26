Lowcountry Celebration Park advances

Construction continues along Pope Avenue on Hilton Head Island’s south end Two major projects underway — the Lowcountry Celebration Park and the Marriott Courtyard hotel — will come together in the next year, their contractors say, changing the face of the town’s main drag. The intersection of Pope Avenue and Lagoon Road will soon have a traffic signal to direct traffic into the park.
Once completed, the park will have a football-sized green space, community band shell, lagoon and playground. The anticipated opening date of the park is summer 2020.Along the Nassau Street and Lagoon Road sides of the park will be 90 on-street parking spots. Town officials have said they should be ready by the St. Patrick’s Day parade in March.