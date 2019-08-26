Hilton Head High gets new principal

The Beaufort County Board of Education approved Steven Schidrich as the new principal at Hilton Head Island High School, replacing Amanda O’Nan. Schidrich was selected for the position after an unprecedented national search to fill the position that cost the district $20,000. Schidrich previously worked at Hilton Head Island High School as a social studies and International Baccalaureate teacher until 2012 and has served as assistant principal at Bluffton Middle School.