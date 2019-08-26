In Memoriam

Valerie L. McCann, the wife of Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann, passed away in July. Born in Chicago, she was an executive and owned an all-women limited partnership stock trading firm in San Mateo, California, and a consulting firm in Lexington, Kentucky. The McCanns purchased a home on Hilton Head Island in 1997 and moved to the island full time in 2002 from New York City. Valerie McCann was a member of the Neighborhood Outreach Connection board and taught English as a second language to elementary school students as a volunteer, as well as volunteered at Memory Matters and with Care Packages for Returning Soldiers.