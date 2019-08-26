In Memoriam

Valerie L. McCann, the wife of Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann, passed away in July. Born in Chicago, she was an executive and owned an all-women limited partnership stock trading firm in San Mateo, California, and a consulting firm in Lexington, Kentucky. The McCanns purchased a home on Hilton Head Island in 1997 and moved to the island full time in 2002 from New York City. Valerie McCann was a member of the Neighborhood Outreach Connection board and taught English as a second language to elementary school students as a volunteer, as well as volunteered at Memory Matters and with Care Packages for Returning Soldiers.
Dennis Van der Meer, founder and former president of Professional Tennis Registry, has passed away at age 86 after a long illness. Van der Meer dedicated his life to tennis, especially coaching. Since the mid 1970s, hundreds of thousands worldwide have learned to teach tennis using his methods. He was a renowned coach, sought after by Billie Jean King, Margaret Court, Amanda Coetzer and others for his expertise.