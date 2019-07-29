Community Connection

Members of the Long Cove Yacht Club invited children from the Boys and Girls Club of Hilton Head to a boat outing and lunch on Daufuskie Island on June 17. The group departed from the Long Cove Marina on boats owned and captained by Long Cove Yacht Club members for a day of fun on the water. Long Cove Club resident Debbe Steele organized the outing.

Generosity is one of the best things about the Lowcountry. Has your business or organization given back to the community? Submit your photos to editor@hiltonheadmonthly.com for this section. Space is limited.

TOWN OF BLUFFTON ADDS INTERACTIVE MAPS, WILL HOLD JOB FAIR

As Bluffton continues to grow, the town has provided interactive maps on its website to answer a frequently-asked question: “What is going on there?” The permit application map provides information about private development anywhere within town limits. The capital improvement project map provides information for public construction projects being managed by the town, such as construction of new parks and parking areas. The town also will host its first job fair Aug. 9 from 9 a.m.-noon at the Rotary Community Center in Oscar Frazier Park. Prospective applicants will have the opportunity to meet with the town’s department leaders and discuss open positions. For more information about the maps or the job fair, go to townofbluffton.sc.gov.

BLUFFTON SELF HELP SEEKING FOOD DONATIONS

Bluffton Self Help says its food resources are depleting at a faster rate than expected due to an increase in visits to the food pantry. Requests for food increase over the summer, in part because children are out of school. For a list of desired food items and more information on how to donate, go to blufftonselfhelp.org.

WORLD AFFAIRS COUNCIL NAMES NEW SECRETARY

Joan Apple Lemoine, a Hilton Head Island resident and board member of the Hilton Head Island World Affairs Council, has been selected as secretary of the World Affairs Council of America’s board. The organization is based in Washington, D.C., and oversees the operation of 95 World Affairs Councils throughout the United States. As a secretary, she will be involved with WACA national conference, Academic World Quest, council relations and more. Lemoine is the former executive director of the Hilton Head chapter of the organization.

HILTON HEAD CHORAL SOCIETY LOOKING FOR NEW SINGERS

Join the Hilton Head Choral Society — it’s currently seeking singers ages 18 and older. Members must love singing and have prior chorus or choir experience. An ability to read music is preferred. No audition is required. For more information, go to hiltonheadchoralsociety. org or call 843-298-4646.

STOLEN BLUFFTON AEDS HAVE BEEN REPLACED

Two AEDs — automated external defibrillators — were stolen from the New River Linear Trail and the Alljoy Boat Landing over Memorial Day weekend. Arrhythmia Alliance was able to secure donations to replace the life-saving devices. Several local residents, businesses and anonymous donors are among those whose generous contributions enabled Arrhythmia Alliance to replace the stolen AEDs.

CEREAL DRIVE HELPS STOCK AREA SHELVES

Hilton Head Regional Healthcare donated more than 20,000 servings of cereal to local nonprofit organizations Sandalwood Community Food Pantry and Bluffton Self Help during its Healthy Over Hungry Cereal drive, which ran June 7-14.

COUNTY K-9S TO RECEIVE SPECIAL VESTS

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office K-9s Ares and Enzo will receive a special protective vest that wards off bullets and protects the dogs from stab wounds thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc., a 501(c)(3) charity located in East Taunton, Massachusetts, that provides protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement agencies.

SPEAKING BOOK AVAILABLE FOR CHILDREN

Speaking Books new book “Children Coping with Cancer” is available for free to help kids who have been diagnosed with cancer and their families. The bilingual book includes a recording of the text spoken in English and Spanish and was developed with input from pediatric oncologists. It is endorsed by the World Medical Association, funded by Pfizer and has the support of the Rotary Club of Hilton Head. To apply to receive the free books, contact bj@speakingbooks.com.