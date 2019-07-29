Lowcountry Speaker Series launches inaugural season

World leaders, award-winning journalists, exceptional artists, athletes, military heroes, and more are coming to Hilton Head Island for the newly founded Lowcountry Speaker Series. For its inaugural 2020 season, the Lowcountry Speaker Series will host Condoleezza Rice, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Paul Nicklen and Robert O’Neill.

The season will kick off in January and will feature one lecture per month through April. Lowcountry Speaker Series brings global thought leaders and storytellers to guests in the form of live, face-to-face forums and question-and-answer sessions. For more information go to: www.lowcountryspeakerseries.com.