Community Connection

This recognition comes after years of research by Heritage Library volunteers, who combed through records, oversaw restoration and research at the site and served as stewards of one of the island’s most fascinating historical spots. Fundraising efforts to create a history park on the site are ongoing via cf-lowcountry.org (choose Heritage Library-Zion Historic Site Preservation Fund). For information about tours conducted at the cemetery, go to www.heritagelib.org/tours .

In May, representatives from the Heritage Library Foundation joined community members and volunteers in accepting a plaque recognizing the St. Luke’s Parish Zion Chapel of Ease Cemetery’s designation on the National Register of Historic Places.

STUDENT NAMES HILTON HEAD REGIONAL HEALTHCARE’S NEW ROBOT

Emma Magnin, a student at Hilton Head Elementary International Baccalaureate School, won Hilton Head Regional Healthcare’s contest to name a new robotic navigation system to be used for spine surgeries. Her name: Baxter the Back Fixer. She received a $500 savings bond and $500 has been awarded to her school to be used toward STEM education. The ExcelsiusGPS device allows surgeons at Hilton Head Hospital to provide minimally invasive spine surgery.

7 DAYS OF GIVING TO AID LOCAL CHARITIES

A weeklong fundraiser to be held June 1-7 is designed to raise awareness about charities in the Lowcountry. By focusing on online micro-donations, which can be mobilized quickly and easily, 7 Days of Giving organizers hope to show that small efforts by individuals — when taken as a group — can have a significant impact. Each day of the week, the campaign will highlight one of the following nonprofits and ask readers to donate online.

Participating charities include Agape Family Life Center in Hardeeville, the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Pooler, Palmetto Ocean Conservancy in Bluffton, Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Riding Center in Guyton, EmployAbility in Savannah, Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homelessness, and Pockets Full of Sunshine on Hilton Head Island.

The event is facilitated by LaterPay, software that allows users to make micro-donations after they read or view a story about an organization.

WAHHI HONORS STUDENTS FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE

The Women’s Association of Hilton Head Island has announced the winners of the 2019 Youth Community Service Award. The recipients are Jacey Robinson, Meaghan Lyons, Perla Jimenez, Griffin Jones and Gabe McCall. The program recognizes outstanding local students who excel at community service. Each student received a $1,000 award.

PEACOCK SUBARU ‘SHARES THE LOVE’ WITH VIM

Peacock Subaru has donated $4,875 to Greater Bluffton Jasper County Volunteers in Medicine as part of the annual Subaru Share the Love event. The Bluffton Jasper VIM provides care to community members in Bluffton and Jasper County who don’t have medical insurance. The donation will go toward the clinic’s daily operations.

FOUNDATION AWARDS GRANTS TO LOCAL SCHOOLS

The Foundation for Educational Excellence has given 10 Beaufort County schools innovative teacher and school resource grants for spring 2019. The grants total more than $18,000 and will provide 4,600 innovative learning opportunities for students throughout the district at early childhood centers, elementary schools, middle schools and high schools. The grant recipients are Mendy Gannon, Shari Swofford, Mary A. Keene, Judith S. Blankenship, Benjamin Saylor, Nicholette Carroll, Hanna Patterson, Colleen Wynn, Donna Rombauer, James Waechter, Kathleen Harper, Melissale Rivera, Michael Nathan Campbell, Theresa Merchant, Eve Weaver, Megan McDermid and London Walter.

LONG COVE MEMBER WINS BYRON NELSON AWARD

Golfer Ryan Lumsden, a member of Long Cove and a senior at Northwestern University, has been named the 2019 Byron Nelson Award winner. The committee considered nominees’ collegiate academic and golf careers, as well as character and integrity. Lumsden holds the third-best career stroke average in the Northwestern golf program history. He has volunteered as part of the Student Athlete Advisory Council Canned Food Drive, spent time coaching P.E. Classes at Orrington Elementary School, is an active participant in NU Field Day, and through his fraternity, helped raise over $53,000 for Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

PALMETTO DUNES CARES AWARDS 2019 GRANTS

Palmetto Dunes Cares awarded its 2019 grants to three local organizations in May. Grants totaling $10,000 were awarded to the Coastal Discovery Museum, The Outside Foundation and Sea Turtle Patrol-Hilton Head Island. The Palmetto Dunes Cares Fund is a charitable fund created by property owners in Palmetto Dunes and raises money through community events, most notably the Turtle Trot 5K race series and Turtle Talks.

MAY RIVER BAND WINS FIRST-EVER AWARD

The May River High School band recently won the state’s Outstanding Performance Award—the first time in 30 years that a Beaufort County school has received this designation and the highest honor that scores marching band, concert band, solo and ensemble pieces. Band director David Carbone is facing challenges next year: Thanks to Beaufort County’s $7.5 million shortfall, the program lost funding for instruments for incoming students and is facing a 95 percent budget cut while experiencing a 60 percent boost in student enrollment. The band is looking for donations, which can be mailed to: May River HS Band Boosters, 51 Spartina Crescent, Bluffton, SC 29910.

