Kroger opens, Buckwalter Place booms

The Kroger at Bluffton’s Buckwalter Place opened May 15. Inside the 113,000-square-foot grocery store is a beer and wine bar along with a sushi bar, hot deli, a salad bar, and a Starbucks. Online ordering and delivery options also are available.
Development around Buckwalter Place will continue with the construction of Washington Square, a large residential, office and retail community by Speyside Partners LLC. David Johnson, the property owner and developer, has said Washington Square will include “three-quarters of an acre in the middle of it for a lawn like you see in Savannah.”
Also coming to Buckwalter Place are two health care facilities, including an emergency room and doctor’s offices, and a culinary school for students from the Technical College of the Lowcountry. Work also began in November on a new building for the Don Ryan Center for Innovation, which helps startup companies get off the ground. The new 3,000-square-foot facility, to be located next to Kroger, is scheduled to open later this year.
Also planned for the same area are second locations for local coffee shop The Corner Perk and beloved Hilton Head Island restaurant Frankie Bones.