Beaufort Memorial broke ground this week on a 70,000-square foot medical office building at Okatie Crossing, 122 Okatie Center Boulevard North. The three-story medical building on 19 acres will house

full-time primary care, OB-GYN, orthopedics and urgent care practices and clinics for specialists in cardiology, gastroenterology, general surgery, vascular surgery and neurology. The building will include Beaufort Memorial’s second full-service cancer center, which is a partnership with MUSC Health and Alliance Oncology, plus a breast health center, outpatient rehabilitation and laboratory and imaging services. It is scheduled to open in late 2020.