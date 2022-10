A 1.78-acre site at May River Road is the new designated spot for more affordable homes thanks to a new public-private partnership between the town of Bluffton and developer Workforce State of Mind LLC. The homes will be affordable and reserved for those who are income-qualified, regardless of market values, for 30 years, a news release said. Bill Herbkersman, managing member of Workforce State of Mind, says while the need is immediate, the project is currently in the design stage.