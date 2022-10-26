BLUFFTON PLANS CHRISTMAS PARADE AND TREE LIGHTING

The Town of Bluffton plans to host its 51st annual Bluffton Christmas Parade through Bluffton’s Historic District, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. The tree lighting ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Martin Family Park, followed by Santa’s Workshop at DuBois Park’s Pavilion. The movie, “The Grinch,” will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Martin Family Park. The Town asks parade entrants to give a donation to the Bluffton Lutzie 43 Charitable Fund, in lieu of a parade entry fee. The deadline for parade applications is Nov. 11.