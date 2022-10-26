BLUFFTON POOL REOPENS AFTER $900K IN REPAIRS

Renovations and a DHEC inspection on the Bluffton Pool on Pritchard Street were completed, which led to its re-opening in mid-October. The repairs cost $900,000, which included replacing the roof panels and structural roof clips that hold the roof to the structural beams. An anti-corrosive paint was added along with replacing the lighting over the pool. The pool had been closed since earlier this year after an initial inspection showed damage that “created a high probability that the roof structure would fail in the event of high winds or heavy rainfall,” a news release said.