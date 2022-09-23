HABITAT FOR HUMANITY HONORS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO

The Board of Directors of Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity unveiled the house named in honor of retired President and CEO, Pat Wirth. The Patricia Carey Wirth House is a celebration of the nearly two decades Wirth spent at the helm of this affiliate, leading tremendous growth in providing simple, decent housing for so many families in southern Beaufort and Jasper counties.

During her years of dedicated service, 54 houses were built in Bluffton and another 14 houses were built in Ridgeland.

In addition, Wirth worked with the Town of Hilton Head to secure a donation of land for the first Habitat community on the Island. The Glen, being built in two phases, will ultimately be the home for 32 families.