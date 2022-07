H. E. Trask Boat Landing near Bluffton is closed for three months (beginning in mid- July) for the installation of a 100-foot sectional dock. A news release said the new dock will have five 8-foot by 20-foot floating sections. The project is expected to cost $288,609. Part of the project cost is funded by a $52,310 hospitality tax grant, with the balance of $236,299 covered by the Public Works Department.