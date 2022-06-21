LOWCOUNTRY TOWNS AMONG FASTEST-GROWING COMMUNITIES

Bluffton and Hardeeville continue to grow. The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2021 population estimates by municipality which showed the state’s population grew 1.4 percent to 5.19 million residents in 2021 over 2020.
Bluffton ranks No. 1 and Hardeeville No. 8 among the fastest-growing cities based on population.
“One interesting case of population growth is Hardeeville,” said Dr. Bryan Grady, Labor Market Information Director. “That city increased its population by one seventh in a single year and is the fastest-growing municipality in the state based on percentage.”
Hardeeville saw a 14.3 percent increase; Bluffton’s went up 12 percent.