Because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Boys & Girls Club of Bluffton has postponed the 2022 Bluffton Built Gala originally scheduled for Feb. 4 at the Montage Palmetto Bluff. “While we are disappointed to postpone this event, we are an organization committed to safety for our community. We look forward to rescheduling in early 2023,” event chair Nancy Aiken-DeLano, board member and club parent said. For more information, contact Kristen McGuire at 843-757-2831.