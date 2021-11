Fred Hamilton and Larry Toomer were re-elected to Bluffton Town Council on Nov. 2. Toomer received 2,122 votes (43.5%). Hamilton received 1,611 (33%). Challenger Nathan Ferrell received 1,106 votes (22.7%). Hamilton has been a member of Town Council since 2005. Toomer has been a council member since 2013. The two Beaufort County referendums on the ballot did not pass.

A Local Option Sales Tax was opposed by 72.5% of voters. And a referendum to change the county’s form of government from council-administrator to council-manager was voted down by 79.7% of voters. The county’s voter turnout was 14.2%.