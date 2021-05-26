Bluffton Council Selects New Town Manager; Interim Manager Resigns

Stephen Steese was picked by Bluffton Town Council as the town’s new manager. In late April, Council unanimously selected Steese, who is the Easley city administrator.
A news release said council held an “an all-day executive session” in which council members planned to interview four final candidates. The town planned to release the names of the final three candidates but decided to select Steese at the end of executive session.
As Easley’s administrator, he supervised a staff of 170 full-time employees with a budget of approximately $19 million, according to the news release. He begins his new post for Bluffton June 14.
Scott Marshall, who had been interim manager since Jan. 13, resigned. Town council accepted his resignation at the May 11 regular meeting. His last day is June 4.