The Beaufort County Library Bluffton Branch is beginning renovations that are estimated to last several months. The library will be open with the same hours, but the main portion of the library will be closed. The library’s entryway and large meeting room will serve as a “miniature pop-up” library for the coming months as the renovation project begins. Updates will be posted on the library system’s Bluffton Renovation page and Facebook page. For more information, call 843-255-6497.